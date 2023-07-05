Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer gets attached to prints of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 in India

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others is releasing in theatres on the 28th of July, 2023. The film's first song Tum Kya Mile and the trailer have received a pleasing response and in the days to follow, other assets of the film will release too. For a film so highly anticipated, the promotional campaign is also planned in a very grand manner with its trailer being attached to the prints of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Tom Cruise Led Actioner, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Is Set To Release In India On The 12th Of July, 2023

Tom Cruise's globe-trotting actioner, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is one of the most anticipated films across the globe, especially in India. The advance bookings for the film have begun on a strong note and from the looks of it, it seems like it may emerge as the biggest Hollywood opener and grosser of 2023 in India by surpassing Fast X. The action-thriller is now less than a week away from release (12th July, 2023) and things are looking very pretty for the film at present.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Will Be Attached To The Prints Of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

A couple of days back, Pinkvilla reported that Jawan's trailer will be attached to the prints of M:I-7. It is now learned that the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will also be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's film in India, thus increasing its visibility among prospective theatre-going audience. Viacom 18 is the distributor for both M:I-7 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in India so it only made sense for the trailer of the latter be attached to the prints of the former. This will work symbiotically in favour of both films. In today's day and age, audience lays a lot of emphasis on watching promos on the big screen because it helps them decide whether a film is meant to be watched on the big screen or not.

The Trailer Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Assures Audiences Of A Perfect Family Entertainer

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had doses of good slapstick comedy apart from romance and drama. Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair after almost 7 years and the hope would be that he maintains his 25 year successful movie streak. The prospects of this Karan Johar family entertainer look bright and the rest will depend on how it is received once it releases.

Where And When To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases at a theatre near you from the 28th of July, 2023. The advance bookings for the film will open less than a week prior to its release.

