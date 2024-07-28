Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1: Karan Johar is ‘so heppy and grateful’; sends love to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt ‘from last life’

Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair last year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The 2023 film received immense love from the audiences and critics alike. Today, as the film clocked one year after its release, the proud filmmaker took to his social media handle and penned an elaborate note expressing gratitude to the entire cast and crew.

Karan Johar expresses happiness on 1 year of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's RRKPK

Today, on July 28, a while back, Karan Johar dropped several memorable glimpses from the film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to celebrate one year of its release.

Along with the post, he began to express his emotions by stating, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today - and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! "

He further continued by writing, "@ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…Honoured to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J!"

Advertisement

Take a look

Karan Johar calls it a 'privilege' to direct legends Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra

"Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing “Abhi na jao chodke…ke dil abhi bhara nahi” to them! The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for - @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 …love and immense respect for all of you!," he further added.

Karan further expressed gratitude towards his "boss and BFF" Apoorva Mehta whom he referred to as "the spine and soul of DHARMA" and allowed all his "ridiculous indulgences."

Karan Johar's special note for his behind the camera team

Hailing his writing team as "the heart and soul of the film", he credited them for the film’s success and thanked Shashank Khaitan for giving him "so much of his time and amazing energy." Karan went on to laud "wordsmith" Ishita Moitra for a sense of humor, Sumit Roy and Somen Mishra for orchestrating the entire creative process with "such ease and brilliance".

Advertisement

"@ipritamofficial, @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial, @manishmalhotra05, @farahkhankunder, @vaibhavi.merchant, @ganeshacharyaa, @remodsouza, @manushnandandop, @amritamahalnakai, @ekalakhani , @sohelsanwari, Debu Da, @baidnitin and Sumit Chawla - you all are the wind beneath my wings…love you all!!! To my amazing AD team you were the spine of our film! The production team that weathered every storm…. THANK YOU!!!, " he wrote on a concluding note before "signing off. "

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released last year on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: 4 signs that prove you’re sophisticated but desi at heart like Rani Mukerji’s Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai