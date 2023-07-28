Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter Review: Netizens approve Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'masaledaar' film

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, one of the most anticipated films of the year, has finally released on the big screens today. The team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani including the lead cast Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and director Karan Johar have put in all their hard work to promote the film across the country. The trailer and the songs were successful in generating the buzz around the film. Now that the film is out, it has been getting excellent reviews from the audience and is sure to set the box office on fire.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani receives wonderful response

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has been collecting glorious reviews from the public since its release this morning. Everything about the film from the scale and grandeur, the old romcom vibe, the music, the dialogues, to the acting performance of the lead and the supporting cast, seems to have clicked with the viewers. The public can’t stop gushing over the chemistry shared between Ranveer and Alia. Netizens took to Twitter and showered the film in huge praises and compliments.

One user wrote, "In the world full of Barbiehiemer, choose someone who watches #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with you.. Half way through the movie and already planning a re-run…This is the most ‘Bollywood’ bollywood can ever be.”

Another fan said, “So much to say. This movie isn't K3G of my time, it's a freshly made family drama. It's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani. This movie is EVERYTHING.. this includes laughter, cries, masala and what not... My Bollywood heart is so happy after longggg time.”

A user tweeted, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani D*E*L*IG*H*T*F*U*L RRKPK is the best film of 2023 without any doubt! It's one of the best Rom-Com emotional drama film ever made in Bollywood! Excellent Screenplay and execution! TERRIFIC performances by #AliaBhatt and #RanveerSingh ! (4*/5).”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s 25th year in the film industry. It is a love story of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) who will rebel against their families due to their love for each other. The film features an ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now running in cinemas!

