Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: What went behind making Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's love ballad Tum Kya Mile?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The teaser and the first song titled Tum Kya Mile were launched recently and left netizens mighty impressed. Since Karan has returned to the director's chair after seven years, there is a lot of excitement around the film. Earlier today, he shared the BTS video of Tum Kya Mile in which Ranveer and Alia are seen talking about their experiences of shooting their first love song amid the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's Tum Kya Mile BTS is unmissable

Tum Kya Mile has been ruling chartbusters ever since it was released. The beautifully shot song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. KJo paid homage to his guru Yash Chopra and revived his style of romance. Alia and Ranveer are seen romancing amid the picturesque locations of Kashmir. Not only that but Alia is also seen sporting stylish chiffon sarees. In the BTS video, Ranveer is heard saying, "The essence of the song goes along with the way it's been captured, there is a certain lyricism to it. Every Karan Johar movie has to have one sparkling gem of a love song and in our film, that's Tum Kya Mile." Alia adds, "There is like that quintessential ode to Yash Chopra kind of love song. It's my first love song in the snow wearing chiffon sarees and singing at high speed."

Ranveer went on to call it his 'favorite' song of the album. Alia, on the other hand, said that she feels so 'happy' after seeing the final product as she can proudly say that she did the song four months after having her baby girl Raha. She also said that she wanted the song to be 'outstanding'. Have a look:

Karan shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "For the love of snow clad mountains & flying sarees!!!!Full behind the scenes out on Youtube now! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will reportedly be launched at a grand event soon. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28.

ALSO READ: How did Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh REACT to Neha Dhupia-Angad’s version of Tum Kya Mile? KJo says ‘Uff guys…’