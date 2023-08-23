Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Why did Karan Johar cast Jaya Bachchan in 'such a nasty' character?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in Karan Johar’s 25th year in the film industry. It also marked his return to the director’s chair after seven years. The movie has now become a success and has also achieved the position of the highest grossing Bollywood romcom at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh’s adorable Rocky and Alia Bhatt’s feminist Rani have been loved by the audiences. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and other supporting cast members have contributed brilliantly to the storyline. Another character that caught everyone’s attention was Jaya Bachchan’s Dhanlakshmi. She played a villain in the love story of the leads and has garnered immense praise for her portrayal. The director has now revealed why he decided to cast Jaya ji in that character.

Karan Johar reveals why he casted Jaya Bachchan in a negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, the filmmaker was asked why he casted veteran actress Jaya Bachchan in ‘such a nasty’ role. In response, Karan revealed that it was intentional on his part and he wanted to give her something different as compared to her past positive roles. “It was actually to cast against type. She has such a wonderful image on and off the screen. She is a mother figure to me. So, when I wanted to cast against type, I thought it would be a great role for her to go against what she has done. She is like goody… that was her personality on celluloid. So, sometimes it is nice to shake things up,” shared Karan.

For the unversed, Jaya ji played Ranveer’s grandmother in the film, the matriarch of the family. She was against her romance with Alia and was very strict and stern about her norms and traditions. In the end, she pushed away her family through her actions and did not get any redemption.

More about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film released on July 28 and is running successfully in its fourth week despite competition from 2 major releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2. It has grossed over Rs 300 crore in the global collections. The viewers have loved how the film deals with major issues like gender role reversal, body shaming, patriarchy and more, while keeping the humor intact.