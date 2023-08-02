Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Will Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer get a sequel? Karan Johar spills beans

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the romantic drama that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, has now emerged as a massive success. The movie, which is helmed by Karan Johar, was released globally on July 28, Friday. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is widely loved by film fanatics and critics alike, thanks to its stunning making and stellar performances. In a recent interview with Film Companion, director Karan Johar opened up about the possibility of the movie getting a sequel.

Karan Johar discussed sequel plans with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Interestingly, in his interview with Film Companion, the celebrated filmmaker admitted that he has been discussing the idea of making a sequel for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with the film's lead pair, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. According to KJo, all three of them strongly believe that the lead characters, Rocky and Rani definitely deserve a spin-off. Even though the director and stars are actively discussing what could be the story of the sequel, they have not developed anything concrete yet. However, there is a vague idea, which is currently in its budding stage.

Karan Johar reveals his idea of Rocky and Rani's married life

The senior filmmaker had a very interesting reply when host Anupama Chopra asked him about the lead pair's life post-marriage. According to Karan Johar, he doesn't see Rocky and Rani living with his family at the Randhawa mansion. KJo feels that the pair can live separately, as they have bonded very well with each others' families, and can now lead an independent life. However, Karan Johar strongly feels that Rani will take charge of doing up the house, as she doesn't trust Rocky's taste, at all.

About the film

As you may know, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around a flamboyant yet dimwitted Punjabi boy and an educated and confident Bengali girl, and their unusual love story. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the latest blockbuster features a stellar star cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, and others in the supporting roles.

