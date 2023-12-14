Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins big at River To River Florence Indian Film Festival; Karan Johar REACTS
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar recently bagged the Best Feature Film award at River To River Florence Indian Film Festival.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the blockbuster films of this year. Directed by Karan Johar, the family entertainer also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film received a lot of love and appreciation from both the audience and critics. Now, the film has received the best feature film award.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins the Best Feature Film award
Today on December 14, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share that his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles has been awarded as the Best Film in the feature-film category at the 23rd River to River Florence Indian Film Festival.
Sharing the poster on his story, Karan Johar added a string of folded hands emoji in order to express his gratitude for the film’s success.
TAKE A LOOK:
