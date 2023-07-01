Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Karan Johar gives a glimpse of Alia and Ranveer's first pic from look test

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the highly anticipated romantic drama which is helmed by Karan Johar, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon. The project, which features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, is now garnering attention with its highly promising first teaser, and the recently released romantic melody 'Tum kya mile'. Meanwhile, director KJo and his team have already kickstarted the social media promotions of the film, and have been dropping exclusive pictures with interesting trivia.

Karan Johar drops Alia and Ranveer's first picture from look test

Recently, the filmmaker who is set to make a comeback to big screens with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is all excited for the world to see his ambitious film. He recently surprised the fans with a special update. Karan Johar dropped the first-ever picture of lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the film's first look test, along with a lovely caption.

"Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for ROCKY and RANI," wrote KJO, who also captioned designer Manish Malhotra, stylist Eka Lakhani, and his lead pair in the post. In the picture, Alia looks gorgeous in a beige and red chiffon saree, which is paired with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with a jumbo earring, matching bangles, and a Kohled eye look. Ranveer, on the other hand, looks dapper in a printed red shirt.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

As mentioned before, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. His previous directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit the theatres in 2016 and ended up as an average grosser. Ranveer Singh is appearing in the role of Rocky in the film, which stars Alia Bhatt as Rani. As per the reports, the romantic drama revolves around the larger-than-life love story of Rocky and Rani, who come from Punjabi and Bengali cultures, respectively.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the key roles.Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and many other leading actors of Hind and Bengali cinema, and Indian television appear in supporting roles. Pritam has composed the songs and original scores for the project. The romantic drama is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

