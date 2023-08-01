Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Karan Johar REVEALS Tota Roy Chowdhury’s character is from his childhood

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the romantic drama helmed by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. The project, which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been receiving immense love from both the audiences and critics. Along with narrating a soulful love story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani broke many long-existing stereotypes of Hindi cinema.

As reported earlier, the internet is now going gaga over senior Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Especially, Tota's Kathak dance sequence with leading man Ranveer Singh has highly impressed the audiences. In a recent interview with Film Companion, director Karan Johar revealed some interesting details about the actor's role in the film.

Karan Johar REVEALS Tota Roy Chowdhury’s character is from his childhood

According to the senior filmmaker, the much-loved character is 'borrowed' from his childhood. The director also recalled his childhood and revealed that he was effeminate and used to dance for all popular Bollywood numbers. "It's also about things I have believed personally. As a child, I was very effeminate and I used to dance in my own room to Hindi songs. My father used to watch and clap. Every time his friends came, he would say Karan ‘Woh dance dikhao'," recalled Karan Johar.

“No one told me there was anything wrong at that time. So, I grew up thinking (that) this is fine. Much later when you go to college you realize when you carry that through and do those moves, and people look at you and laugh," he added. "You are called all kinds of things. There are terms used and it is still in my heart because I grew up with that feeling that I was laughed at for my body language or way of being. Somewhere Tota's character is borrowed from my childhood. When he says talent has no gender, I believe that," added the talented director.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: All you need to know

The romantic drama features Ranveer Singh as the titular character Rocky, while Alia Bhatt appeared as Rani. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan played key roles in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Abhinav Sharma, and others in the supporting roles.

