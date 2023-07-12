Ranveer Singh is set to make a grand comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming family entertainer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Karan Johar is set to hit the theatres this month. Ranveer Singh is playing the titular character Rocky Randhawa in the film, which features talented actress Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee. Recently, Ranveer took to his official Instagram handle and confirmed that he finally wrapped up his portions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Ranveer Singh shares PIC from dubbing studio as he adds 'finishing touches' to RRKPH

The versatile actor, who is set to play a loud and funny Punjabi boy in the upcoming Karan Johar directorial, recently wrapped up dubbing for his portions in the film on Tuesday. Ranveer Singh shared the major update on his official Instagram handle, by sharing a special picture from the dubbing studio. "Finishing touches... #RRKPK @dharmamovies," the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor captioned his post. As always, Ranveer looked handsome in a casual white shirt and a pair of beige trousers in the picture, in which he is seen reading his lines from the script as she stands in front of the dubbing mike.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The much-awaited family entertainer marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking, after a long gap of 7 years. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features a stellar star cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie features Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and others in supporting roles. Pritam has composed the songs and original scores for the project, which is slated to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday.

Ranveer Singh's work front

The talented actor is set to team up with master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again, for the upcoming period drama, Baiju Bawra. Later, Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan as the leading man of Don 3, the third installment of the celebrated crime-action thriller franchise helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

