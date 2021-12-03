Rocky & Rani on a night out: Ranveer Singh rocks his signature bun, Alia Bhatt looks ecstatic in funky jacket

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have kickstarted the weekend on a stylish note. Apparently, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s lead actors are enjoying a night out together. On day 56 of their shoot, director Karan Johar took to social media to give fans a quick glimpse of their gala time together. Sharing a slew of stunning photos, Johar said, “Rock and Rani on a night out ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans.”

When it comes to fashion for men in India, Ranveer Singh never fails to shell major fashion goals with his experimental look. On Friday, the Padmaavat star rocked in his signature man bun as he posed for a slew of photos opposite Alia Bhatt. Ranveer Singh opted for a crisp statement blazer which was topped over a white t-shirt. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt slayed in a funky jacket to protect herself from the chilly weather. Going by the photos, it appears that the entire Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s team are going to have a ball this weekend.

It was in the month of August when the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani officially confirmed that the shooting of this quirky romantic film went on floors. In the announcement video, both Ranveer and Alia were seen prepping on the sets with director Karan Johar. While sharing the news Ranveer said, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!” On the other hand, even Alia shared the same video on her social media account.

She articulated, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” While Karan Johar noted, “The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll.” Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Ever since the announcement has surfaced online, fans have seen multiples behind-the-scenes photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh going viral on the internet.

