‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh, ‘Rani’ Alia Bhatt twin in black, zoom off to launch Dhindhora Baje Re in Kolkata

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been up and about promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As a part of their five city tour for the marketing campaign, the two stars have already visited Baroda, Delhi, Kanpur and have now turned to Kolkata. Ranveer and Alia will reportedly be launching their new song from the film titled Dhindhora Baje Re. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport twinning in black outfits.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on their way to RRKPK song launch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning of July 24. They are reportedly heading out to the city of Kolkata to launch the new song from their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The dynamic duo was twinning in all-black outfits. Ranveer was dressed in a black tee with matching pants, a long jacket and red slippers. He paired the look with black sunglasses, a beanie, a face mask and a silver chain. Alia wore a black shirt over her tank top and baggy jeans. She looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look and open hair. She also donned sunglasses and was carrying a silver sipper.

Ranveer and Alia were seen getting out of their respective cars. The two best friends, Tutu and Lulu, as they like to call each other dearly, greeted each other with a hug and a smile. They were in the middle of a conversation as they headed inside the airport. The duo waved towards the paparazzi and also posed for the cameras with big smiles.

More about Dhindhora Baje Re song

As part of the promotional units, the makers have already released the teaser and the trailer which have been met with a positive response from the public. The first three songs from the film Tum Kya Mile, What Jhumka, Ve Kamleya have all been well-received and have helped to create buzz for the film. The fourth song Dhindhora Baje Re has been much awaited since the audience got a glimpse of it in the trailer.

The track has been composed by Pritam while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi have given the vocals for the song. Dhindhora Baje Re has been shot on huge sets showing the grandeur of Durga Pooja. A short teaser of the song was released yesterday where the lead stars Ranveer and Alia can be seen dancing energetically in red traditional attires.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar releases on July 28.

