Rocky Uska Naam: Karan Johar gears up with Ranveer Singh for his next rom com; See PIC

On Tuesday night, filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with the actor . The duo is gearing up for Karan's next rom-com ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Karan had made an announcement regarding his film across Twitter and Instagram. Two weeks back, he shared a teaser video for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and wrote, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

The movie will star none other than Alia Bhatt in the lead, opposite Ranveer Singh. This new film is reported to bring back , Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra together as well. Talking about the recent picture, while the filmmaker was seen donning a white ensemble, Ranveer opted for a cool white Gucci t-shirt. Ranveer and Karan’s funky shades stole the show. “Rocky uska naam!!,” wrote the filmmaker on his Instagram story. Seems like the filmmaker and actor are all set to hit the floors.

Earlier, Ranveer also took to his social media handle and shared his excitement about the upcoming project. He wrote, “A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” Since then, the actor has been sharing updates on his upcoming film. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in 2022.

