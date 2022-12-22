Rohan Shrestha becomes 1st Indian photographer to work with Lionel Messi: My heart was pumping fast...

Ace photographer Rohan Shreshtha , who is popularly known for his stellar body of work, is currently on cloud nine. Shrestha, who has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan , Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others, recently got a chance to work with World Football Champion Lionel Messi for a brand shoot. He has become the first Indian photographer to collaborate with noted footballer Messi, who recently won hearts at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Earlier today, Rohan, who is a massive fan of Messi, took to social media and shared pictures of the footballer that were clicked by him. Along with the pictures, he penned a long and emotional note as he expressed happiness. Sharing more about his dream collaboration, he said, "For those who know me would know I'm a big fan of Lionel Messi since he was 17 & a professional shoot was on the top of my wishlist ever since I picked up the camera professionally in 2010. I got the chance in Paris & my dream shoot was just a flight away. After Zinedine Zidane, this was my second shoot with an international Footballer."

He said that his hands were shaking and his heart was pumping fast while he was capturing Messi. Rohan also informed that he got a chance to interact with him. He calls it his 'best moment of 2022 and his professional career'. Rohan further said, "My hands were shaking, my heart was pumping fast, my palms were sweaty while I was doing the shoot but yes I did it. After the shoot, I had the chance to speak with him & his team. Messi was then informed that I was a huge fan and that's when he came up to me and hugged me. This was the best moment of 2022 for me & possibly my professional career. I eventually decided to wait for these pictures to be released as I was convinced that Lionel Messi is going to win the World Cup and I would release it after, and he did."