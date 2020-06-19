Rohit Roy draws a comparison between Hrithik Roshan & John Abraham; Says ‘They are cut from same cloth’

Rohit Roy will be seen collaborating with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga and he is all praises for his co-star.

Rohit Roy, who has impressed the audience with his acting prowess in movies like Kaabil and Paltan, has been one of the most talked about actors these days. After grabbing the eyeballs for dishing out fitness goals on social media during the lockdown, the renowned actor is all set to begin the shooting of his upcoming gangster drama Mumbai Saga wherein he will be collaborating with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff etc. While Rohit is excited to be a part of the Sanjay Gupta directorial, he was recently seen singing praises for John.

In his recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Rohit stated that while John often plays the role of a serious macho man on the silver screen, the Dhoom actor is quite different from his onscreen appearance. The Paltan actor claimed that John has a good sense of humour off the screen. Furthermore, Rohit also drew a comparison between his Kaabil co-star and John and called them secure co-stars. “John has a great sense of humour, delivered poker-faced. Once, after a particularly intense stunt, he quipped ‘ismein toh sirf Rohit ka tricep dikh raha hai’. After working with Hrithik (Roshan) in Kaabil, I was sure I’d never find another co-star who’s just as secure, but he and John are cut from the same cloth,” he was quoted saying.

To note, Ronit will be seen playing the role of Jaykar Shinde aka Baba who happens to be the close aide of Ganpat Rao Bhonsle which will be played by John. Interestingly, this will be the second time that the Kaabil actor will be a part of a gangster drama. He was earlier seen in 2007 release Shootout at Lokhandwala. However, Rohit feels that both of his characters are quite different from each other. “This time I play an 80-kilo, street-smart ruffian and had to beef up to maintain continuity.” he added

According to media reports, Mumbai Saga makers are planning to resume shooting again next month and are expected to shoot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Rao Film City given the COVID 19 outbreak and its impact in Maharashtra.

Also Read: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga to kick start shoot in Hyderabad next month

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×