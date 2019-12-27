Rohit Roy REACTS to Kushal Punjabi’s suicide; Apologises for not being there for him

As the entertainment world is still struggling to come in terms with Kushal Punjabi’s death, Rohit Roy penned an emotional note and apologised to him on social media.

Kushal Punjabi’s unfortunate demise has left the celebrities in telly world in a state of shock. It has been reported that the Ishq Mein Marjavan actor had committed suicide in his Mumbai residence. From Karanvir Bohra to Chetan Hansraj, Dalljiet Kaur, and others everyone has been finding it hard to come in terms with Kushal’s suicide. And while everyone has been recalling their last moments with the actor and sending their condolence messages on social media, Kaabil actor Rohit Roy apologised to Kushal for not being there with him when he needed his loved one the most.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Kushal with his three-year-old son Kian, Rohit penned an emotional note for the late actor. In the caption, Rohit asserted that he is still in a state of shock. He mentioned that he can’t imagine the pain Kushal must be going through while he decided to take the drastic step. Furthermore, Rohit also emphasised that mental illness is nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, one must reach out to the loved ones and seek help from them.

Reportedly, Kushal took the big step owing to his failed marriage. His close friend Chetan revealed that the late actor was disturbed about the same. However, no one was aware that he could take such a drastic step. To note, a suicide note has also been recovered from his apartment wherein the late actor had given half of his assets to his parents and sister while the remaining half was left for his toddler son.

