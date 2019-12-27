Rohit Roy REACTS to Kushal Punjabi’s suicide; Apologises for not being there for him
Kushal Punjabi’s unfortunate demise has left the celebrities in telly world in a state of shock. It has been reported that the Ishq Mein Marjavan actor had committed suicide in his Mumbai residence. From Karanvir Bohra to Chetan Hansraj, Dalljiet Kaur, Karan Patel and others everyone has been finding it hard to come in terms with Kushal’s suicide. And while everyone has been recalling their last moments with the actor and sending their condolence messages on social media, Kaabil actor Rohit Roy apologised to Kushal for not being there with him when he needed his loved one the most.
Sharing a beautiful picture of Kushal with his three-year-old son Kian, Rohit penned an emotional note for the late actor. In the caption, Rohit asserted that he is still in a state of shock. He mentioned that he can’t imagine the pain Kushal must be going through while he decided to take the drastic step. Furthermore, Rohit also emphasised that mental illness is nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, one must reach out to the loved ones and seek help from them.
Who would have thought that behind that bright, happy smile lay a troubled mind.. I am so so sorry We couldn’t be there when u probably needed us all the most.. Rest in peace my brother.. like most, I’m still in shock.. can’t begin to fathom the pain you must have been in to chose such a painful end for yourself .. #kushalpunjabi PS: mental illness is nothing to be embarrassed about.. Don’t hide.. Reach out to your loved ones or anyone actually .. n believe me it will help.. even if you think someone is busy, reach out .. they will make time .. humanity isn’t dead just yet ..
Reportedly, Kushal took the big step owing to his failed marriage. His close friend Chetan revealed that the late actor was disturbed about the same. However, no one was aware that he could take such a drastic step. To note, a suicide note has also been recovered from his apartment wherein the late actor had given half of his assets to his parents and sister while the remaining half was left for his toddler son.
Add new comment