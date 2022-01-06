Rohit Roy shares Prem Chopra’s health update on COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘He is fine, responding well to medicines’

After contracting COVID-19, veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Now, Rohit Roy has shared a health update of the couple. He said that the 86-year-old actor and his wife are doing fine and that his hospitalisation was just precautionary after he contracted COVID-19. The senior actor and his wife tested positive for COVID on January 3, 2022. For the unversed, Rohit is related to Prem Chopra as his brother-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi is married to Chopra’s daughter, Prerana.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the ‘Mumbai Saga’ actor shared that Prem Chopra is absolutely fine and he is responding well to the medicines. “He and Uma aunty both are fine. They were taken to the hospital to administer the medication. They will recover at home. There is no need for paranoia,” said Rohit. As for now, the ‘Kaabil’ actor and his family members are taking the necessary precautions, especially as they have their 75-year-old mother living with them.

Rohit shared that he along with his family has to be cautious every day. And it is not just for the safety of their family, people must be cautious about everyone around them.

“But we are not paranoid. I refuse to be paranoid about it. We need to just follow the guidelines and the social distancing norms and wear masks. We can really fight it out this way,” explained Rohit.

Talking about how educating about COVID-19 is essential, Roy shared that he is trying to educate himself about the new variant so that he can inform others around him.

During the interview with Hindustan Times, Rohit said that people are under the impression that COVID-19 is over, and we all are vaccinated. “But from what we are seeing, vaccination has got nothing to do with whether a person will contract COVID or not. I have been in touch with a doctor in the US. He tells me that this is another variant of the virus and it is much softer and a non-fatal variant of the Delta variant. That is one we should have been worried about. But we dealt with it very well. Omicron is going to spread very fast but it is not fatal,” said Rohit.

On the professional front, the ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ actor is currently shooting for a project.

Concluding the interview, he shared his thoughts on if a lockdown should be introduced. He shared that he doesn’t know whether it makes sense to close down again and it will be a setback for the economy and country.

Also read: Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra discharged from Mumbai hospital: Report