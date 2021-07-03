Rohit Roy ‘still numb’ as he remembers late Raj Kaushal: Says seeing Mandira Bedi ‘like this is heartbreaking’

Film director and producer Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday. His last rites were held in Mumbai.

Prolific film director and producer Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday reportedly due to cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of the filmmaker left many industry members in shock as they stepped forward to offer their condolences. People paid respect to Raj by visiting the family and sharing memories related to him on social media. Many people including Rohit Roy, , , Ashish Chowdhry, and Sameer Soni amongst others offered their condolences by visiting Mandira Bedi. Several other celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared his memory of working with Raj as one of the last ads before lockdown he shot for was directed by Raj Kaushal.

One of Raj’s closest friends Rohit Roy took to Twitter and remembered the late film director. In a heartbreaking tweet, Rohit wrote, “At work… still numb… HOW? He was a year younger than me and if y’all think I’m a happy go lucky, positive guy, he was 10 times that. And to see my friend M like this is heartbreaking. May Sai give her strength to deal with this immeasurable n imperceivable loss. Om Shanti”. Several people replied to the tweet and paid their respects to Raj. The last rites of the late filmmaker were held in Mumbai. Raj is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi, a son, and a daughter.

Take a look at the tweet:

At work… still numb… HOW? He was a year younger than me and if y’all think I’m a happy go lucky, positive guy, he was 10 times that. And to see my friend M like this is heartbreaking. May Sai give her strength to deal with this immeasurable n imperceivable loss. Om shanti — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) July 2, 2021

Raj’s friend actor Ashish Chowdhry had also penned a heartbreaking post remembering his friend. He wrote, “My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again.”

Also Read| Ashish Chowdhry remembers ‘guiding light’ Raj Kaushal in emotional note: My brother who supported me is gone

Share your comment ×