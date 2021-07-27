Rohit Saraf got ‘freaked out’ when someone tattooed their finger with his initials: Found it extremely weird

Rohit Saraf has been riding high on success and newfound popularity with roles in films and shows like ‘Ludo’, ‘The Sky is Pink’, ‘Mismatched’, and ‘Dear Zindagi’ amongst others. His recent show Feels Like Ishq, which is an anthology with different short films is currently streaming on a leading platform. In a chat with SpotboyE, Rohit recalled an incident with the fan that freaked him out. He mentioned that someone once tattooed their ring finger with his initials. He recalled finding it extremely weird but later went onto appreciate the commitment. He also spoke about a sweet fan gesture.

Speaking about the incident that got him freaked out, Feels Like Ishq star Rohit Saraf said, “I don’t necessarily know of any weird gestures, though I did feel weird about one thing at that time when it happened six years ago. Someone tattooed my initials on their ring finger, and I felt that it was extreme. I freaked out and ran away from there at that time but now when I think about it, I realise how sweet and what a huge commitment it was and I appreciate it. However, at that time I found it extremely weird and didn’t know how to deal with it but to just run away.”

Further in the conversation, Rohit recalled an endearing gesture from the fan and said, “I don’t think I can choose one, but some time ago, I was on this fans’ zoom call with about 100 odd people. There, some of them sang for me. When I say 'sang', they didn’t just sing but they sang with their hearts and how beautifully...I remember sitting there amongst hundreds of people plus my team, and I ended up getting so emotional and overwhelmed. I think that is one of the most beautiful feelings I have ever felt."

