Rohit Saraf on working with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: It’s nothing short of a dream come true

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as their film Vikram Vedha is all geared up for its release. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype ever since its release and fans have loved every bit of it. The stars are leaving no stones to promote this film which is an official Hindi remake of the South film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, there is yet another actor starring in a pivotal role whom fans are too excited to watch and that is Rohit Saraf. In a recent interview with Mid-Day the Mismatched actor opened up about sharing screen space with the War actor.

Talking about working with Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf quipped that he has always found him and the stories of how he prepares for every character fascinating. He further added that he had the greatest opportunity to witness the giant actually in the process of creating magic. “So getting the chance to play his brother in 'Vikram Vedha' is nothing short of a dream come true, not to forget the heaps and tonnes I got to share as a co-actor and the impact it has on my growth while working on a project together," Rohit said.