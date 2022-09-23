Rohit Saraf on working with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: It’s nothing short of a dream come true
Rohit Saraf in a recent interview opened up on his Vikram Vedha co-star Hrithik Roshan.
All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as their film Vikram Vedha is all geared up for its release. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype ever since its release and fans have loved every bit of it. The stars are leaving no stones to promote this film which is an official Hindi remake of the South film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, there is yet another actor starring in a pivotal role whom fans are too excited to watch and that is Rohit Saraf. In a recent interview with Mid-Day the Mismatched actor opened up about sharing screen space with the War actor.
Talking about working with Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf quipped that he has always found him and the stories of how he prepares for every character fascinating. He further added that he had the greatest opportunity to witness the giant actually in the process of creating magic. “So getting the chance to play his brother in 'Vikram Vedha' is nothing short of a dream come true, not to forget the heaps and tonnes I got to share as a co-actor and the impact it has on my growth while working on a project together," Rohit said.
Rohit Saraf also spoke about the director Pushkar-Gayatri. "I feel so stoked that I could be a part of a film that's being helmed by the most amazing director duo- Pushkar and Gayatri. As directors, they're so prepared that I felt extremely safe even though the character I portrayed had all the reasons to make me feel otherwise. I felt that they'll pick me up even if I fall. There's no better feeling than that," he added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Gayatri and Pushkar’s Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, Hrithik Roshan also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor keeps sharing his pictures as he is training hard for the film.
Talking about Rohit Saraf, he will soon be seen in Mismatched season 2 alongside Prajakta Koli.
