Rohit Saraf recalls partying with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas after shooting emotional scene with Farhan Akhtar: ‘We danced to Desi Girl’

Rohit Saraf is all geared up to rule the box office with his first feature film as the male lead titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The actor is on a promotional spree with his entire team which also stars Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

The actor had worked alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film went on to touch the hearts of many and remains a favorite amongst fans. Well, during an interview, the Mismatched star recalled partying with PeeCee and her family including Nick Jonas.

Rohit Saraf recalls shooting emotional scene with Farhan Akhtar

Talking to News 18, Rohit Saraf spoke about an emotional scene with Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. He said that after Zaira Wasim’s character passed away in the film, there was a scene where he and Farhan Akhtar sit together and bawl. He recalled this scene and admitted that it was heartbreaking and draining. “It was also very beautiful to share that kind of equation with Farhan at that moment.

Rohit further added that right after they shot this scene, the actor along with the entire team of the film went to Priyanka Chopra’s farmhouse where she was staying. He said that her entire family was there and it was Easter. “They did like a whole feast for all of us after which all of us, the entire crew, PeeCee’s entire family, including Nick Jonas, all of us danced to Desi Girl. It was great fun,” concluded the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie The Bluff. Meanwhile, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. She recently wrapped up Heads Of State which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and others

Rohit Saraf’s work front

Rohit Saraf is all set for the release of his film Ishq Vishk Rebound. This film marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. It also stars Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 21.

Apart from this Rohit also has Mismatches season 3 alongside Prajakta Koli and others.

