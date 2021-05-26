Rohit Saraf on recovering COVID 19: I see people roaming outside without masks, it’s beyond my understanding

In an interview, The Sky is Pink actor Rohit Saraf talked about recovering from Coronavirus and shared his views on the ongoing pandemic. Take a look.

The second wave of Coronavirus has created an intense situation in the country. These unprecedented times have overburdened the medical sector as thousands of patients await adequate health care. During this time, actors and influential personalities have used their social media handles to reach out to people in need by arranging for ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and hospital beds. Actor Rohit Saraf who recently recovered from the Covid-19 virus has opened up about his battle in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Speaking about the prolonged crisis, he explained that eight or nine of his friends also contracted the virus while they were shooting at different locations. Amid the chat, he also expressed his disbelief over the number of people who still head out of their house without wearing protective gear. “I see people spitting on the road. It’s beyond my understanding,” he continued. He also talked about the leniency certain people show once they have battled the virus. “They think they’re safe, but we still don’t have full clarity on how this virus is progressing and mutating,” he added.

Saraf explained that after testing negative for the virus, he experienced feelings of gratitude and agony. He spoke about how he cherishes life a lot more now that he has struggled with the virus. He also emphasized the importance of taking care of ones’ health, especially during the ongoing pandemic. “It’s like tonight, you’re absolutely fine, but tomorrow morning, you could be struggling to find oxygen. It’s that scary and unpredictable,” he said.

Credits :Hindustan Times

