Rohit Saraf shares his enthusiasm for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2; WATCH

Rohit Saraf, known for his charming personality and cute looks is one of the most popular faces in the film industry. The heartthrob is not just the current obsession of many female fans, but also a promising actor in the industry. And when one of the most-talked-about events is happening in the city, it’s hard for the actor to give it a miss. Well, Rohit Saraf, who has given us back-to-back hits recently shared his enthusiasm about the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards which will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai. The jury panel for the event will include Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Manisha Koirala, and Sonali Bendre.

The actor, who is known for his uber-cool styles can be seen in a brown chequered shirt with a brown jacket on top talking about his excitement for the awards show. He said, “I just found out Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2 is going to happen and I cannot wait to see it. So, congratulations and all the very best to the team.” We cannot wait to see whether Rohit will turn heads in his boy-next-door avatar or in suave style. Just a few days of waiting and we will see.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Saraf’s career

The actor was tagged as the ‘national crush’ after the release of the first season of Mismatched. He rose to popularity with his OTT releases like Ludo, Mismatched, Feels Like Ishq, and others. Rohit will be seen in the third season of the hit romantic show Mismatched where the lead pair, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf caught everyone’s attention with their chemistry. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the movie Dear Zindagi where he essayed the role of Alia Bhatt’s sibling and then went on to star in The Sky is Pink. Last year, Rohit was seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

