Rohit Saraf thrilled to be a part of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', sequel of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Ishq Vishk'

Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf is in a happy place following the announcement of his film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', which is a spiritual sequel to the 2003 Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Ishq Vishk'.

The actor will be stepping into the shoes of Shahid for his part in the upcoming film.

Sharing his excitement, Rohit said in a statement, "Today, as I share what I've known for a few months, with the world, I realise no matter how hard I try, my imagination could've never done justice to every emotion I feel at this moment (sic)."

"It is the most beautiful place I've ever been in - reassuring, empowering, incredibly happy - and I'm never leaving! Thank you to every single one of you, who have loved, supported and held me as I crawled and took baby steps the past 8 years", he added.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani of Tips Films Limited, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' stars Rohit Saraf, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naiala Grewal. The film, which has gone on floors, is being directed by Marathi writer-actor-director Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, who also hosts the satirical talk show 'Casting Couch' on Marathi YouTube Channel Bharatiya Digital Party.

