Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's energy on Cirkus sets was infectious, says Jacqueline Fernandez

Rohit Shetty delighted his fans this week has he announced that his next film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh will be releasing during the Christmas weekend this year. The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on 23 December 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Speaking about the release, Jacqueline said, "For me, Santa has arrived early this year and Christmas celebrations will be merrier with the release of Cirkus."

Riding High on back-to-back releases, Jacqueline Fernandez is on her way to having a busy yet great year ahead which has started now itself with the first official poster release of Cirkus, Every year, Jacqueline celebrates Christmas with a lot of fun and delight and this year it's going to be very special for her as Cirkus, in which she will be starring with Ranveer Singh, will be releasing on 23 December.

While sharing her excitement about the same she said, "I had the most amazing time shooting for the film and the energy on the sets with Rohit sir and Ranveer so infectious along with the very talented team. Hoping that audience would enjoy watching the film as much we enjoyed filming it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than Cirkus, the actress is looking forward to the release of the film Ram Setu in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She also has Vikrant Rona and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

