Rohit Shetty on Award Shows: If they pay me or if they give me an award, then I will go because it’s all fake

Rohit Shetty is all geared up for his upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi with and . The filmmaker who has delivered eight back-to-back hits which have entered the Rs 100-crore club was recently spotted with Neha Dhupia at her chat show. Speaking about attending award shows, Rohit said that if they pay him, he would go. He said, "Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no. Because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show.”

The Simmba director further said, “We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films. I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come."

Further speaking about Award shows are a money-making opportunity for stars, the director said, “When we make a hit song, we tell our actors, ‘Now you will earn a lot of money on television shows with this song.’ Like when Aankh Marey happened, we told Ranveer (Singh) and Sara (Ali Khan) this. Award functions, we all know, have become like a satellite issue because you have to pay the satellite."

Talking about Sooryavanshi, it is produced by Rohit Shetty and under their banners Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. and reprise their roles of Bajirao Singham and Simmba Bhalerao from the franchise's previous films Singham and Simmba in cameo appearances. The movie will hit screens on 27 March 2020.

