Rohit Shetty calls new actors ‘insecure people’; claims 90% of social media followers are paid: ‘When Salman Khan’s movies…’

Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest release Singham Again. The director has worked with 90s famous stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt in his movies over the years. Rohit recently slammed new "insecure" actors and claimed that 90% of their social media followers are paid. The director remembered how Salman Khan chose to be a part of Sunny Deol-starrer Jeet when his movies weren't working.

During a new chat with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, Rohit Shetty shared his opinion on how he feels that new stars need to go out in the real world instead of being trapped in social media. Shetty noted that 90 per cent of followers and articles are "paid" and that it won't help their careers after two years. The director stressed that new actors need to prove themselves on the big screen instead.

Speaking about the advice for the younger generation, the filmmaker expressed that they shouldn't think of any work as big or small. The new actors should follow their convictions.

Rohit Shetty then cited an example of Salman Khan's decision to take up the role of having less screen time in Raj Kanwar's 1996 Jeet.

"When Salman Khan’s movies were not working, he did Jeet with Sunny Deol. He just did it as an anchor and saw it as an opportunity to move forward in his career. This quality in stars is now fading," Shetty shared.

For the uninitiated, Jeet emerged as a hit at the box office. The 1996 movie starred Sunny Deol and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Salman Khan played Karisma's on-screen husband. After Jeet, Salman delivered more hits like Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and others.

This is to note that Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Salman Khan in their upcoming movie, Mission Chulbul Singham. Salman recently made a brief appearance in Singham Again.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. The upcoming actioner also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and others. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2025.

