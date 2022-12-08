Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Deepika Padukone will play the lady cop in Singham 3; Details inside

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s song Current Laga Re from the film Cirkus released today. Deepika, Ranveer arrived for the song launch along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They were seen interacting with the media at the launch event. Rohit Shetty revealed that he is working on Singham 3 next, and that Deepika Padukone has joined his cop universe and will play the role of the female cop in the film.

At the event, Rohit Shetty said that people keep asking him who will play the female cop in his upcoming movie Singham 3. He confirmed that it will be Deepika Padukone, and that they will begin shooting for the film next year, in 2023. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” said Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer Singh 'can't wait' for Deepika and Rohit Shetty to team up again

Ranveer Singh said that Deepika Padukone's performance as Meenaamma in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express is one of her best performances. He also expressed that he can't wait for Deepika and Rohit to join forces once again. “Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can’t wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film”, said Ranveer Singh.