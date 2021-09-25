Rohit Shetty confirms Diwali release for Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi as theatres set to open next month

starrer Sooryavanshi has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie, which was slated to release last year, has been postponed twice for release owing to the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. However, as things are getting back to normal, looks like the wait is over to witness in the avatar of a fearless cop in Rohit Shetty directorial. As per a recent update, Sooryavanshi will be hitting the screens on Diwali this year.

The announcement was made by Rohit Shetty on Instagram as he shared a picture of himself with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. For the uninitiated, Rohit along with other filmmakers had met Thackeray today to discuss the re-opening of theatres in Maharashtra. Post the meeting, it was announced that theatres will open in the state on October 22. Following this, Rohit announced that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on Diwali. “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…”

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s post:

On the other hand, Akshay also expressed his excitement about the Sooryavanshi release and wrote, “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021”.

To note, apart from Akshay, Sooryavanshi will also star in the lead. Besides, and will also be seen doing a cameo in the movie.