Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE for daily wage workers of entertainment industry amid COVID 19 crisis

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty contributed Rs 51 Lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE) for the daily workers of entertainment business amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic has affected all sectors of business including Entertainment business. The worst-hit in the entertainment business are the daily wage workers. Bollywood has been doing its bit by donating to several funds amidst the Coronavirus crisis and now, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also has gone ahead and donated Rs 51 Lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE) for the daily workers of the entertainment business. The Golmaal director has gone ahead and contributed the same to help the daily wage workers of the industry.

When the lockdown was announced, shoots of several films, TV shows, and web series were stalled and hence, the livelihood of the daily wage workers was severely impacted. Amidst this, Rohit has contributed a sum of Rs 51 Lakhs and this was announced by FWICE chief advisor, Ashok Pandit on social media. He took to Twitter and thanked Rohit for his gesture to support the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry by making a significant contribution to the same.

Ashok Pandit wrote, “Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards

@fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KCgYcpbtfd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

Before Rohit, also had asked FWICE for the account details of 25000 daily wage workers to transfer money into their accounts amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Several other Bollywood stars have also gone ahead and made contributions to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM relief fund for all those whose lives have been affected by the Coronavirus crisis. Since the cases of the COVID 19 are on the rise, the shootings are suspended till April 14, 2020, due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even film releases have been postponed including Rohit's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi starring and .

