  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rohit Shetty to evict one of the Bigg Boss contestants ; Deets Inside

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to mark his presence in the finale of Season 13 of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss". And according to a source, he will also evict one of the top finalists of the game.
869 reads Mumbai
Rohit Shetty to evict one of the Bigg Boss contestants ; Deets InsideRohit Shetty to evict one of the Bigg Boss contestants ; Deets Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Currently, contestants Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai are the top 5 finalists in the Colors' show. Apart from eliminating one of the contestants from the "Bigg Boss 13" race, Rohit will also be seen promoting his upcoming show "Khatron Ke Khiladi". Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on "Ang laga de" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement