Rohit Shetty to evict one of the Bigg Boss contestants ; Deets Inside
Currently, contestants Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai are the top 5 finalists in the Colors' show. Apart from eliminating one of the contestants from the "Bigg Boss 13" race, Rohit will also be seen promoting his upcoming show "Khatron Ke Khiladi". Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on "Ang laga de" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".
