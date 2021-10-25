Rohit Shetty expresses his excitement as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi set to hit screens after 19 months

Akshay Kumar created a massive buzz when he had joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe for his upcoming project Sooryavanshi. The superstar was said to be playing the titular role in the movie opposite Katrina Kaif. And while the movie was supposed to hit the screens last year, it was delayed due to COVID 19 pandemic. Now, as Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens on November 5 this year, Rohit can’t keep calm about the release of Akshay and Katrina’s cop drama.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rohit shared a picture with Akshay and Katrina to share his excitement about the release of Sooryavanshi. In the caption, the filmmaker said he couldn’t be any less happy as it is just 10 days left for his cop drama to hit the silver screens. Rohit wrote, “Holding everyone together for the past 19 months… I CAN FINALLY SAY 10 DAYS TO GO… SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ON 5TH NOV.” To note, Sooryavanshi was earlier expected to release early this year after the first wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. However, the movie was postponed again with a significant rise in the cases.

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s post:

While Akshay will be seen playing the role of a fearless cop in his first collaboration with Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh doing a cameo. They will be seen reprising their respective roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. Meanwhile, the makers had recently unveiled the first song from the movie as Aila Re Aillaa and it has been a hit among the audience.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi song Aila Re Aillaa: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn are a triple bonanza on dance floor