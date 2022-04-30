Rohit Shetty 'feels honoured' to announce biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria

One of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood, Rohit Shetty has now announced a biopic on the life of one of the most decorated officers of Mumbai Police, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The filmmaker announced this today on his social media handle and shared a photo with the former cop. Holding a book on the decorated officer in his hand, Rohit smiled wide as he posed next to the brave cop of the Mumbai Police. For this biopic, Rohit has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment. The biopic will be based on the experiences of his accomplished career and will be mentored by the ace filmmaker, Rohit Shetty himself.

Rohit took to social media to share a photo with him and wrote, "From solving the 93 Mumbai blast case, fearlessly facing the mumbai underworld during the late 90s to interrogating the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab & standing strong for his city during the 26/11 attacks...Rakesh Maria has been a name synonymous with courage and valour!Feel honoured to be bringing this real life supercop's journey to screen!!!@rohitshettypicturez."



Talking about the announcement, producer & director, Rohit Shetty said in a statement, "Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years!! His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Feel truly honoured to be bringing this real-life super cop’s brave & fearless journey to the screen!!"

Have a look at Rohit's post:

Rakesh Maria also shared his thoughts on Rohit's decision to make a film on his life as a police officer. He said, "It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty. More than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds."

Talking about Rakesh Maria, he cleared his Civil Services exam from the 1981 batch. He also cracked the Bombay serial blasts case in 1993 as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Later, he served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) at Mumbai Police. Apart from this, he also solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case and also was handed over the task to interrogate 26/11 terrorist, Ajmal Kasab.

As soon as Rohit made the announcement, his fans began wondering who the filmmaker will pick to play the decorated officer of the Mumbai Police. Even celebs including Jacqueline Fernandez also rooted for the filmmaker he set out to make a biopic on the brave cop's life. Meanwhile, Rohit recently also announced his OTT debut with the Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. His next film is Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline.

