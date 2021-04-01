Rohit Shetty gets COVID 19 vaccination dose: Don’t try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated

Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share the news of his vaccination and emphasised that it is the only way to fight coronavirus.

India is leaving no stone unturned in its fight against COVID 19. While the cases continue to rise in the second wave of the deadly virus, the vaccination is here and hundreds of citizens have got their dose of COVID 19 vaccination so far. In fact, several celebrities have also taken their jab of vaccine including Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, etc. And now the recent one to join the league of COVID vaccinated celebs is Rohit Shetty who recently got his first dose of vaccination.

The ace filmmaker shared the news on social media along with pics of himself wherein he was seen getting his jab of vaccine at the hospital. In the caption, Rohit mentioned that the only way to fight the deadly virus is getting vaccinated and urged everyone to get their dose of vaccination to avoid the widespread of coronavirus. He wrote, “Action and Stunts are for movies don’t try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated. It is the only way to fight COVID. Got myself vaccinated today.”

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s post about getting COVID 19 vaccinated:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the ace filmmaker is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi starring and in the lead which will be the new entry in his cop universe. Besides, Rohit has also collaborated with once again after Simmba for Cirkus and the team will soon begin the last schedule of the movie.

