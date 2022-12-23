Rohit Shetty gets lauded for speaking in favour of Bollywood: Ek saal kharab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho?

Rohit Shetty , the action guru of Bollywood, is promoting his upcoming film Cirkus nowadays. The film features Ranveer Singh in dual roles alongside Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to release on December 23. Recently, Shetty was asked about his opinion on the Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate to which he gave an epic reply.

Speaking at a media conclave, Rohit Shetty said that even the South has few big hits, and even they suffered back-to-back flops.

"Pichle 2 saal se hum pandemic se guzre hai. Humari jitni bhi badi filmein hai woh suru nahi hui, ya ban nahi payi. Jo filmein release hui waha (South) se, woh pehle se ban chuki hai. Humari pheli Sooryavanshi aayi. Phir saal ki suruvat mein The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, aur Gangubai Kathiawadi aayi, and they all did fabulous business. Toh aisa nahi hai ki humari filmein nahi chal rahi hai," Shetty said at the media conclave.

Speaking further, the filmmaker said to the audience, “Since childhood, you would have seen Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and a lot more. You must have seen Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Sholay, Khiladi, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Main Pyaar Kiya, Dilwale Dhulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Singham, Golmaal, Sooryavanshi, Singham and more. Ek saal kharab kya hua, aap log palti maar rahe ho?”

With this, the crowd was left enthralled, some of whom were clapping with joy and cheer.