Rohit Shetty gives an update on his next release Cirkus: It is a happy, cool and breezy film

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood with an impeccable success ratio. He is the only director to give 8 consecutive Rs. 100 cr India nett films, with the last being Sooryavanshi. Apart from direction, he also hosts the blockbuster television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He shot for the 12th season of the reality show in Cape Town. The director is busy with multiple movie consignments, with the next project in line being Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and many more.

Rohit Shetty, in an interview with Press Trust Of India, talked about the details of his next theatrical release, Cirkus. Rohit Shetty was asked about whether his film had any similarity to the films adapted by Shakespeare’s classic, The Comedy Of Errors. To this, the filmmaker told that it is nowhere close to the previous film versions of the play. He said, “There have been many versions of The Comedy of Errors. In Bengali cinema, it was made as a black and white film, then Do Dooni Chaar with Kishore Kumar. So, it has changed a lot over the years. Our film is a different take. It is a happy, cool and breezy film, much on the lines of Golmaal and All The Best”. Rohit Shetty began work on this film during the lockdown and shot most of his film in a controlled environment, following the Covid-19 protocols. The film was postponed from its July 2022 release and the film will now release on the Christmas weekend.

Apart from Cirkus, Rohit Shetty is also curating a show called the Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, which will release directly on digital. After that, he will begin work on Singham 3, which targets an Independence Day 2023 release.

