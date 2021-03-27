Rohit Shetty heads towards the final schedule of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus: It's been a hell of a ride so far

Ranveer Singh, who has collaborated with Rohit Shetty for the second time after Simmba, is set to begin the last schedule of Cirkus.

is on a roll these days. The actor, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, has some interesting projects in his kitty. Among these is Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus which marks the actor’s second collaboration with the filmmaker. The movie happens to be a comedy drama and is set to be the adaptation of 1982 release Angoor. While the team has been busy shooting for Cirkus of late, Rohit grabbed the eyeballs as he shared an important about the movie.

The ace filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and share a picture of himself with the Dil Dhadakne Do star as they appeared to be lost in an important conversation. In the caption, Rohit revealed that they are all set to start the final schedule of the movie and said that the journey was a roller coaster ride. He wrote, “It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS.” Soon Ranveer commented on the post and wrote, “love of cinema” and had even reposed the post on Instagram.

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s Instagram post about Cirkus:

Meanwhile, Ranveer is also gearing up for the release of ’83 along with Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he will essay the role of a Gujarati man who believes in gender equality. While the movie happens to be a social comedy, it will mark Shalini Pandey’s Bollywood debut and will also feature Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles.

