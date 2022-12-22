Rohit Shetty on his least favourite film genre; ‘I know what my audiences expect from me’

Rohit Shetty is one of the very rare filmmakers in Indian cinema, who have aced the masala entertainer film genre like no other. Over the years, Shetty established himself as one of the most bankable commercial filmmakers in the country with back-to-back successes like the Golmaal series and the Singham franchise. Even though the filmmaker has been criticized for not exploring other film genres and sticking to a comfort zone. In a recent interview with ETimes, Rohit Shetty revealed the reason behind this decision.

In the interview, the hitmaker revealed that he never enjoyed dark films, and will never attempt to make one. "I will never attempt to make a dark thriller. Such films, which are shot in darkness with two people in a single room - I can never make that. It is not part of my system," revealed Rohit Shetty. "Another reason I cannot make a serious project is that I don’t enjoy watching that kind of film. Whenever I think of making something like that, it just doesn’t make sense to me," added the Cirkus director.

Rohit Shetty on what his audiences expect

The director also added that his audiences never expect a dark, serious film from him. "That is not my audience. I know what my audience expects from me and I am happy catering to them and entertaining them," added Rohit Shetty in the interview.

Rohit's upcoming projects

Cirkus, the highly anticipated Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to hit the theatres on December 23, Friday. The movie, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is touted to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandes have played the female leads in the project, which features Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kaleskar, and others in supporting roles.

Rohit Shetty is now planning to reunite with action superstar Ajay Devgn for the third installment in the Singham franchise, which has been titled Singham Again. According to the director, the movie will be 10 times bigger than the latest outing of his Cop universe, Sooryavanshi. Later, he will make the next installment in the Golmaal franchise.