Rohit Shetty pays tribute to Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary; See Photos

On May 27, 2019, well-known action director of Bollywood and father of , Veeru Devgan bid goodbye to the world at the age of 85. For Ajay and his family, it was a moment of immense grief. After Ajay Devgn penned an emotional note on remembering father, his best friend and director Rohit Shetty has also shared a heartfelt note mentioning about how he misses him. The filmmaker shared two pictures on his social media account as he remembered Veeru Devgn.

In the first pic, we can see Rohit performing a stunt donning a red t-shirt and blue denim as his crew members look at him. The second picture shows, Rohit bowing down and touching Veeru Devgn's feet as he presented the senior action director with a lifetime achievement award. In the same picture, we can also see Ajay Devgn's wife and actress Kajol smiling standing beside Veeru Devgn. Sharing the two photos, Rohit wrote, "Back in time Veeru ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We are privileged to have him as our guru! Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award. It’s been a year since you left us. You will always be missed."

For the uninitiated, Rohit Shetty started his career at the age of 17 as an assistant director with Kuku Kohli during Phool Aur Kaante which was Ajay's debut film. The Singham director has worked with Ajay in many films and hence the two share a great rapport with each other.

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan began his career in Bollywood with Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and went on to work in over 80 films as an action choreographer. Not just this, he even turned filmmaker in 1999 and directed Hindustan Ki Kasam with Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Sushmita Sen and Amitabh Bachchan. His demise left the entire Bollywood fraternity in a state of shock and grief.

