Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration ‘Cirkus’ to arrive in theatres on THIS date; Report

Ranveer Singh fans gear up for another surprise from the star as he is all set to come up with yet another film in the theatres. Ever since it was announced that Ranveer would be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time in Cirkus, fans could not keep their calm. And today there are reports that this film is all set to hit the theatres and that too sooner than you expect. Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus will release on July 15 2022.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle today to announce this news. He wrote, “#Xclusiv... 'CIRKUS' TO ARRIVE ON 15 JULY 2022... #Cirkus - director #RohitShetty and #RanveerSingh's third collaboration, after #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi - will arrive in *cinemas* on 15 July 2022... Costars #JacquelineFernandez, #PoojaHegde and #VarunSharma.” The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in leading parts.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Rohit spoke about completing the last schedule of Cirkus and said, “Cirkus' is a very different film, and has a lot of special effects. We will be going to Ooty to complete the film, and then will plan for the release.” He added, “Ranveer is a fabulous actor and is like my brother; we have mutual respect and love for each other. He is a great guy and a complete actor. He can do a 'Lootere' can also play Simmba and Bajirao. He is a fabulous actor of our generation.”

Om the work front Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt in Delhi.

