Rohit Shetty returns to Indian Police Force sets after injury; Sidharth Malhotra calls him 'OG action master'

Sidharth Malhotra, who is one of the most loved actors, is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force. He will be making his OTT debut with it. The actor is shooting in Hyderabad. While shooting for an action sequence on the sets on Saturday, Rohit Shetty suffered an injury on his fingers. The ace director was rushed to the hospital after the incident. But he was back on the sets in no time. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a health update about Rohit. Sidharth Malhotra calls Rohit Shetty 'OG action master'

Sidharth posted a video on his Instagram handle which also featured Rohit and the entire crew. In the video, he was seen calling Rohit the 'OG action master'. He was heard saying, "Guys, we have the OG action master right here who after a very unfortunate incident yesterday is still back on set. Sir, how are you feeling?" To this, an injured Rohit, who was seen with a bandaged hand, replied, "First, I would like to thank you for all the concerns, the prayers and so many calls... kuch zyada nhi hua he, do ungli mein khali stitches lage he, that's it..." Then Sidharth further said, "It all because of Rohit Sir, the OG rock star, who is back on sets…It is not even 12 hours. The whole crew is here." Sidharth shared the video with a long post. He was all praise for Rohit and his sheer dedication. He went on to call him an inspiration. The note read, "A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, the fans were seen sending warm wishes for Rohit's speedy recovery. Even director Milap Zaveri commented, "When the going gets tough @itsrohitshetty gets tougher!" A fan wrote, "This is called dedication level for his passion salute to u sir." Another fan wrote, "Your hard work and your blood and sweat will pay off. Ipf will be Blockbuster hit on Ott." Rohit Shetty's spokesperson releases a statement After the incident, Rohit's spokesperson released a statement and updated about his health. The statement read, "Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident." Rohit too shared a group picture from the sets and asked his fans to not worry about him. He said that he was 'absolutely fine'. Rohit wrote along with the picture, "Another car topple... but this time with stitches on 2 fingers.... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine... thank you so much for your love and concern..." His Cirkus actors Ranveer Singh and Siddharth Jadhav were seen wishing him a speedy recovery.



Details about Indian Police Force Apart from Sidharth, Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nikitin Dheer and Vivek Oberoi. While shooting for an action scene last year, even Shilpa got injured. She was away from the sets for more than a month. Meanwhile, the eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video this year. Sidharth Malhotra's work front Sidharth was last seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. His song Manike with Nora Fatehi was highly loved by the audience. Now, he will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released on an OTT platform. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Sidharth Malhotra's personal front Sidharth appeared with Kiara Advani in Shershaah. Reportedly, the duo fell in love on the sets and since then, they have been in a steady relationship. Now, it is reported that they are set to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot. According to several reports, Kiara and Sidharth will get married on February 6 this year in Jaisalmer.

