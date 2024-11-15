Rohit Shetty reveals Deepika Padukone got ‘hang of the accent’ for Chennai Express in 4 days, leading to reshoot: ‘Even Shah Rukh Khan sir realized that…’

The 2013 blockbuster Chennai Express, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, remains a fan favorite and marked Rohit Shetty’s debut collaboration with the duo. Reflecting on the film, the filmmaker shared an intriguing detail about the actress' performance. He revealed that she initially struggled to grasp the required accent, leading to a four-day shoot being reshot.

Once she mastered it, even SRK acknowledged they were finally on the right path, paving the way for her standout performance.

During a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India, Rohit Shetty shared an interesting anecdote about working with Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express. At the time, the actress was navigating a challenging phase in her career, coming off a streak of underperforming films.

The filmmaker revealed that it took her a few days to settle into the rhythm of the film, particularly in nailing the comic timing and accent crucial for her role. After four days of shooting, she finally embraced the character's quirks, shedding initial apprehensions and delivering a performance that matched the film's comedic essence.

He said, “In comedy especially, it takes a while to crack even established actors. We started shooting with Deepika, we shot for four days, and on the fourth day, she started getting a hang of the accent.”

Rohit further shared that by the fourth day of shooting, DP had fully grasped the character's essence. Recognizing the shift, even Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged the progress. The team decided to reshoot the initial four days to ensure consistency with her improved performance.

“It took four days, and on the fourth day, we thought that we had it. Even Shah Rukh sir realized that we were on the right track, and we reshot the previous four days. Then she started enjoying it, and that’s when it went to a different level,” he said.

The Singham Again director also shared how Chennai Express came to life through a serendipitous collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Initially, they planned to remake Angoor, but he revisited an unproduced script he had written in 2008. The story, originally crafted for a younger lead, was reworked for an older protagonist to suit the superstar.

When presented with the revised concept, SRK expressed his desire to collaborate, regardless of the project. He later played a pivotal role in refining the script, ensuring it was polished to perfection. This creative synergy resulted in the blockbuster fans cherish today.

