Rohit Shetty reveals how different it is to direct Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: He’s like a generator

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Cirkus, and has been promoting it in full swing. Cirkus marks Ranveer’s third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Much to fans’ surprise, Deepika Padukone also has a cameo appearance in the movie, and will be seen dancing with Ranveer in the song Current Laga Re. The song released a few days ago, and it was at the song launch that Rohit Shetty confirmed Deepika will play the role of a female cop in Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Before this, Deepika also worked with Rohit Shetty in the movie Chennai Express. Now, Rohit Shetty has opened up about his experience of directing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

At a recent press conference, Rohit Shetty shared how different it is to direct Deepika and Ranveer. He revealed that while Deepika is controlled, Ranveer is quite opposite! He said Ranveer is like a generator that keeps going on, and also added that he is extremely hard-working. “I think the difference is, this boy (Ranveer), we have to tame him. He is like a generator and goes on, one has to hold him, whereas Deepika is controlled, she knows what she’s doing. Even Ranveer knows, he is very hard working where comedy is concerned,” he said.

He also shared that for the Cirkus song Current Laga Re, Ranveer rehearsed for 10 days, while Deepika was ‘straight on set’.