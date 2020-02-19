Rohit Shetty REVEALS next installment in his cop universe will be Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn

After entertaining us with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Singham 2, fans are eagerly waiting for Rohit Shetty to come up with the third part of the franchise.

After Simmba, Rohit Shetty is back to entertain us with another cop-drama Sooryavanshi starring and . The movie has been creating a buzz since its announcement. Since the day the shoot began, fans of Kaif and Kumar were all charged up to see this duo in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Recently, Akshay shared a stunning BTS photo with his Sooryavanshi co-star, Katrina on his social media account. Just a few days back the filmmaker was seen at the launch of his show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

After entertaining us with starrer Singham and Singham 2, fans are eagerly waiting for Rohit to come up with the third part of the franchise. In a recent group interview, Rohit opened up about Singham 3. He said, "The next installment in my cop universe will be 'Singham' with Ajay. It's Singham's turn to come next." Since Rohit revealed about his film Sooryavanshi at the end of the 2018 film Simmba, the director was asked whether the audience will get to see a glimpse of Singham 3 in Sooryavanshi. To this, he said, "We are not bringing anyone this time. No cop is coming in 'Sooryavanshi' because then I will have to make the film immediately."

Further speaking about getting chills when his film release on Friday, the filmmaker said, "I do feel scared on a Friday when my films release and that little bit of fear should be there. I have always believed in giving what the audience expects from me as a filmmaker and I stay true and honest in that. I hope people like this film."

Talking about Sooryavanshi, as per a recent report, the release date of Sooryavanshi may have been moved up by 2 days. However, nothing has been officially confirmed. Sooryavanshi also stars Sikander Kher, Vivaan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover. and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a cameo in the film as Simmba and Singham. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by . As of now, the official release date remains March 27, 2020.

