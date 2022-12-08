Rohit Shetty reveals Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is the prequel to Golmaal 5; Read to know the story

The Golmaal series are one of the most loved comedy films of all time. This Rohit Shetty directorial has won a lot of hearts and after every installment of this franchise, fans are eagerly waiting for the next film in this series. Well, now it is time for Golmaal 5 and all eyes are on it. Today, as Rohit had came for the song launch of his film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh , Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and others, questions about Golmaal 5 were bound to be asked. The ace filmmaker opened up about the same and also spoke about the storyline.

If you have seen the trailer of Cirkus carefully, you will see the presence of the Golmaal gang for a fraction of a second. On being asked about the connection between Cirkus and Golmaal, Rohit Shetty replied, “Ranveer Singh is also from the same ashram as the characters from Golmaal. So yes, we can say this is a prequel to Golmaal. This won’t have Ajay sir in it, but, it’s his childhood. What happens next to their story after Cirkus is something you will know in Golmaal 5.”

Ranveer Singh to be a part of Golmaal 5

Earlier today, at the trailer launch event of Cirkus, Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about the fifth part of Golmaal and revealed that Ranveer is also going to be a part of it. This will mark the fourth collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor. While Cirkus is Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan. They also collaborated for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, in which Ranveer had an extended cameo. Meanwhile, the music of Cirkus is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, the Bajirao Mastani actor also has several projects in the pipeline including Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 28th April 2023.

Next, the actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan starring Vikram and Sadha.