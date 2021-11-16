Rohit Shetty reveals why Kareena Kapoor wanted to be in Singham Returns: I told her role isn't that big but...

While he was filming Singham Returns, director Rohit Shetty received a call from actress Kareena Kapoor, who notified him that she would star in the film. Kareena's desire to be in the film was also discussed by Rohit. Singham Returns, directed by Rohit Shetty and released in 2014, is the second installment of his cop universe. Singham Returns stars Ajay Devgn and was influenced by the Malayalam film Ekalavyan (1993). Devgn resumed his part as DCP Bajirao Singham, with Kareena Kapoor taking over from Kajal Aggarwal, who had portrayed the female protagonist in the original film.

Rohit told the Peeping Moon that he and Kareena share a longstanding friendship since the time they worked on Golmaal 2 together. Thus, one day she candidly called him and shared her desire to act in Singham 2. “When we were making Singham 2, she called me to ask ‘What are you doing next?’” When he told her that it was Singham 2, she replied, “Who is the girl, I am doing the film”. Though Rohit informed her that the role was quite insignificant, she just told him that she wants to spend time with the team and be part of his crew.

Rohit, when asked about the emergence of a strong female cop in his cop universe, said that despite the timing constraints, Katrina's persona in Sooryavanshi is the strongest girl character in the cop universe. Moreover, he assured that it will steadily grow and expand. He also confirmed that he would soon introduce a female cop and had it already planned. "Yes, there will be a lady cop for sure in the coming times, because see what has happened, we had planned but everything was paused for two years." He added. He further went on to say that in the foreseeable future, there would definitely be a female cop whose role would be much more than just being an accessory to the hero.

On the other hand, Sooryavanshi, a cop action drama film directed by Rohit Shetty and released just a while back, has surpassed the Rs 150 crore milestone in just 10 days. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif star in the movie.

