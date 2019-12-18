Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale clocks 4 years; Check out some unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale completes four years of its release today, here are some lesser-known facts about this Rohit Shetty directorial.

When and Kajol were first paired in 1993 release Baazigar, this sizzling jodi had taken over the silver screen by a storm. While the two gave several hit movies together, the duo was considered to be iconic romantic jodi after their cult classic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Interestingly, filmmaker Rohit Shetty surprised the audience after he decided to recreate SRK and Kajol’s romance-filled magic with his 2015 release Dilwale. Also starring, and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the movie was one of the most anticipated movies back then.

While Shah Rukh and Kajol’s jodi always did wonders at the box office, it was expected to hit new milestones in this modern age love story. However, contrary to the expectations, Dilwale failed to make the cash registers jingle. But despite the criticism and the box office failure, Dilwale continues to be among the most talked about movies. So, as Dilwale clocks 4 years of release today, here we bring you some unknown facts about Rohit Shetty directorial.

In Dilwale, SRK was seen playing the role of Varun Dhawan’s elder brother. Interestingly, his role was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s role in 1991 release Hum.

The song Gerua, which was shot on SRK and Kajol, is considered to be the most expensive song ever shot on this couple. To note, it was the first song to be shot in Iceland’s black sea. Apart from the location, a huge amount was spent on VFX and special effects in the song.

Dilwale also featured veteran actor Vinod Khanna in a special role. The movie marked SRK’s first collaboration with Khanna and also happened to be the legendary actor’s last onscreen appearance.

On the other hand, this Rohit Shetty directorial also marked Vinod Khanna and Kajol’s reunion after 20 years. They were last seen in 1995 release Hulchul.

Kajol and SRK reunited in Dilwale five years after ’s My Name Is Khan. The two have also worked together in blockbusters like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai & Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. In fact, My Name Is Khan was the highest-grossing overseas film of Bollywood at that time.

Not many cine buffs are aware of the fact that Tusshar Kapoor was the first choice for Veer’s role. However, Rohit wanted a younger actor for the role and decided to rope in Varun Dhawan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

