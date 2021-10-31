Rohit Shetty & Salman Khan hint at Singham and Chulbul Pandey crossover on Bigg Boss 15; Excited much?

Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey’s role is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Fans loved his performance in the film Dabangg and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Well, Rohit Shetty is also known for his films—Singham and Golmaal. And it will be no less than any dream to see Salman and Rohit working together. However, recently, in Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, both confirmed that they'll be working together in the future soon. Yes, you read it right.

It happens so that Rohit and Katrina were seen gracing the controversial show for the promoting of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. But on the way, Rohit took a commitment from the host. This promise is a combination of ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Singham’ franchises. On the sets of the show, Salman has promised the director that he will work in his film. If this happens, it will be the first time on the Indian cinematic screen that the heroes of two super-duper hit franchises will be seen together on screen.

Rohit said, “Sir, since when have you known me?’ Salman said, ‘Since many years.’ He further asked, "I have come on the sets of Bigg Boss many times before this, every time we talk. But today I would like to know, tell you when Chulbul Pandey and Singham are coming together. Today I will take the promise." To this, Salman laughs and says, ‘Okay, promise.’ Rohit then says, "You have made a promise and I know you have kept your promise." Salman says on this, ‘Yes, once I have committed, after that I do not listen to anyone.’

Take a look at the video here:

OK so Salman Accepted Rohit Shetty's offer....



CHULBUL × SINGHAM#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/4jr0BiBwXI — Being Wasim :) (@SalmanWasim02) October 30, 2021

On the work front, Salman and Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 soon. This will be the third installment from the franchise.

