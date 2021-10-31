Rohit Shetty & Salman Khan hint at Singham and Chulbul Pandey crossover on Bigg Boss 15; Excited much?
Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey’s role is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Fans loved his performance in the film Dabangg and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Well, Rohit Shetty is also known for his films—Singham and Golmaal. And it will be no less than any dream to see Salman and Rohit working together. However, recently, in Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, both confirmed that they'll be working together in the future soon. Yes, you read it right.
It happens so that Rohit and Katrina were seen gracing the controversial show for the promoting of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. But on the way, Rohit took a commitment from the host. This promise is a combination of ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Singham’ franchises. On the sets of the show, Salman has promised the director that he will work in his film. If this happens, it will be the first time on the Indian cinematic screen that the heroes of two super-duper hit franchises will be seen together on screen.
Take a look at the video here:
OK so Salman Accepted Rohit Shetty's offer....— Being Wasim :) (@SalmanWasim02) October 30, 2021
CHULBUL × SINGHAM#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/4jr0BiBwXI
On the work front, Salman and Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 soon. This will be the third installment from the franchise.
