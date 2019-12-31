Rohit Shetty says he was a stunt double for Akshay Kumar

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says his experience as a stunt double in his early days helped him a lot in his journey as a filmmaker.

"I'm a stunt double, I was a stunt double. I have done car stunts like whatever people see now like say ‘yeh scorpio udatha hai' and all that, there is a lot of hard work gone behind it. I have been a stunt double, I have been a stunt artist and I think that's what helped me, that madness helped me," Rohit said. Like today I do action myself for my films, I don't need to call a technician from aboard or you know like that. and I have my own team working with me now," he added. In fact, he was a stunt double for for a movie. He directed Akshay in his upcoming action film "Sooryavanshi".

"I did one film, 'Suhaag', I was an assistant director on that film. That was a time when actors used to do 14-14 films, 20-20 films, 40-40 films sometimes so you know, sometime it used to happen he is not there, Ajay is available, or some action part is there so I used to do double for him. But it's like when he is not available. I showed it to my ADs also, the clips, this is me, they all were shocked," he said in a podcast of JioSaavn's "#NoFilterNeha Season 4". Asked how forgets his or her lines most while shooting, Rohit said: " ." "Akshay Kumar forgets his name. Ya, now when we are doing the last schedule in Hyderabad, he will be 'naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi'. He forgets everything." The director also expressed his views about an actor's entourage.

"I don't want to name but few actors' entourage's payment is equal to writers' payment. It is very sad. There should be something because we make big films, we have big budget films we can handle all that. But, for a small budget films, entourage becomes a lot of a problem nowadays. They are not trained, and they don't have that kind of emotion for a producer. They look after the actors, nothing wrong in it but for them it's only the actors hold. You know it is not what the producer is going through. It has never happened with us but let me tell you I have heard a lot of stories. With me, they are scared to come on my sets. I tell them that you are not supposed to come. If you enter and try to act smart, I will throw your actor out," he said. Rohit believes actors have a key role in deciding their entourage.

"It is. There has to be a system... Most of the times, the actor also does not know that this is what is happening outside. That whole ecosystem needs to change, they need to get trained. With me or my set it does not happen because they know that he is a mad guy he will throw the actor only out. But, with others they try to pressurise. Because they think it is a part of their job. It's not actually. You will not believe they charge Rs 1-1.5 lakh for a make-up artist for promotion and the producer is paying. That's not done," he said.

