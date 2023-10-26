Rohit Shetty shares glimpse of action on Singham Again sets; calls Ajay Devgn starrer 'work in progress'

Rohit Shetty is one of the most commercially successful actors in Bollywood. He is currently busy shooting for his action cop drama Singham Again which is a part of his cop universe. Recently, the director took to social media to share a glimpse of action from the set. The film has a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff among others.

Rohit Shetty shares BTS pictures from Singham Again set

Today, on October 26, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to share some really interesting behind-the-scenes pictures from Singham Again set. The pictures feature a massive yellow truck engulfed in flames. Shetty captioned his post, "Work in progress…#SinghamAgain"

Check out his post!

Singham Again to feature new entries like Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff

Singham Again is the third part of the Singham franchise and is a part of Shetty's cop universe. The film has several new entries including Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Recently, DP took to social media to share the first look of her character Shakti Shetty from the film. It features the actress donned in a cop universe and holding a pistol in a thug's mouth while carrying a cunning smile on her face. The background consists of a house caught on fire and a police vehicle. She wrote: "Introducing…Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain"

Tiger Shroff also shared his character's first look recently. The actor is portraying the role of ACP Satya in the film. Apart from them, the film will also mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's return who was a part of Singham Returns. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, who acted in Simmba and Sooryavanshi, will also make special appearances in the film.

Singham Again went on the floors in September

In September, Singham Again went on floors with extensive shoots taking place at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Sharing pictures from the Muhurat shot, Shetty wrote: "Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi...12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again... the 5th film in our cop franchisee."

Apart from Singham Again, Shetty is also working on his first web series titled Indian Police Force. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi and is slated to premiere on January 19, 2024.

